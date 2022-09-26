Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACB. Cowen increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. ATB Capital raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$1.63 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

