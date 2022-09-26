Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.09

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.32, with a volume of 7375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

