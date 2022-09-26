ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) is Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the quarter. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for 4.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE ASA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.42. 18,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,648. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.