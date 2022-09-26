Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.98

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 155053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

