ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
