ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

