AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,120,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

