Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

