Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ: VOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60).

9/20/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45).

9/7/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87).

8/2/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.9 %

VOD stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,630. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

