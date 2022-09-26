Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.42

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 135227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMADY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

