Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €170.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR AAD opened at €86.00 ($87.76) on Thursday. Amadeus FiRe has a 12 month low of €86.30 ($88.06) and a 12 month high of €206.50 ($210.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €123.24. The stock has a market cap of $491.75 million and a PE ratio of 13.40.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

