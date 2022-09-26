Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.85. 83,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,390. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.