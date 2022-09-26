Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.45

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.45 and last traded at C$27.81, with a volume of 78203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.78.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.34.

Insider Activity

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 4,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$118,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.