Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.45

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.45 and last traded at C$27.81, with a volume of 78203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.
AP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.78.
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.34.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
