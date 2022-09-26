Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Gap Up to $43.90

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.90, but opened at $45.39. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 1,164 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Allegiance Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $887.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Allegiance Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiance Bancshares

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiance Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 64.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 96.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $5,461,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

