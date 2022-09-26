Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $209.02

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALXGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $209.02 and last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.59.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.27.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

