Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $209.02

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $209.02 and last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.59.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.27.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

