Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $209.02

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $209.02 and last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.59.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.27.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.