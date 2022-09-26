Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 152,015 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.03. 157,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,237. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

