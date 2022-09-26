Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.49

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 141862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,203,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 445,855 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 272,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 240,922 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

