Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.10

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 263222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AKZOY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

