Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.10

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 263222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

AKZOY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

