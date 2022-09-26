Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.42

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 100639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aimia from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Aimia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$319.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.55.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

