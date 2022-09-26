Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.92.

AFN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

TSE AFN opened at C$33.15 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$26.56 and a 52 week high of C$44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.17 million and a P/E ratio of 59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.11.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

