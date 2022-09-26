Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.72

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 34337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

Advantest Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

