Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

