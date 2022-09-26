Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $354.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $284.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.05 and its 200-day moving average is $402.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $280.06 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

