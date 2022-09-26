Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.96. 6,699,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.75 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

