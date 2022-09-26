Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $92.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26. Acme United has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Acme United

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

