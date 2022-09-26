Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $305.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.84.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

