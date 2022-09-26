Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Up 5.2%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.31. 5,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 237,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $729.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,367,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,248,000 after purchasing an additional 412,523 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $232,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 38,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 48,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.