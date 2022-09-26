Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Up 5.2%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.31. 5,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 237,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $729.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
