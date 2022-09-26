abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Position Boosted by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 249,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,594,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

