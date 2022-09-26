AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.77

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 132602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKFRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.13.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

