5,900 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.12. 1,096,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,721,471. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

