54,133 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Purchased by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. ESAB makes up approximately 4.1% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ESAB as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,002,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESAB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,218. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.