4,590 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SLYV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,147. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $91.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

