39,834 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,406,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.64. 6,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,562. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28.

