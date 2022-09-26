2,900 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.71. 124,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,166. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

