2,568 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,478. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

