243,558 Shares in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 243,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLCB. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FLCB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 106,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,319. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

