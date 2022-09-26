23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 4.3%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 2.94 and last traded at 2.89. Approximately 111,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,761,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

23andMe Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of 3.38 and a 200 day moving average of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other 23andMe news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ME. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in 23andMe by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in 23andMe by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 23andMe by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

