2,089 Shares in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Purchased by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.6% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,242. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.49 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.55.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

