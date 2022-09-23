Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.03.

ZS stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,914.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zscaler by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

