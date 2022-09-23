ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $26.38 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 72.02%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

