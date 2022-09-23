Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities restated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

