Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities restated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

