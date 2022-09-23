Zigcoin Trading Down 6.7% This Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,731.11 or 0.99892848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005922 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00067342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002166 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00078552 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

