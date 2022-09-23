YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 3.8 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

