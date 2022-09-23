YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $280.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

