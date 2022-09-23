YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NYSE NOC opened at $496.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

