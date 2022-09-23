YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 327.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $224.45 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

