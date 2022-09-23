YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.