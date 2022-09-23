YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,061 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $89.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMX. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

