YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 146 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TRV opened at $157.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

