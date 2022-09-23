Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.33. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 43,339 shares trading hands.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
See Also
