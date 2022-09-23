Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.33. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 43,339 shares trading hands.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

About Yield10 Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.