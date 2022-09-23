YEE Reaches Market Cap of $122,283.08 (YEE)

YEE (YEE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. YEE has a total market capitalization of $122,283.08 and $15,273.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,621.29 or 0.99939900 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00060403 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005914 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00066888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00078390 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | BitcoinTalk | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

